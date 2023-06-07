SMITH WEST CHAPEL

POPELKA — Ed, 83, Molt. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Wed., June 7 at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Sat., June 10, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave. (10)

LAHEY, Jr. — Michael Edward, 78, Billings. Private service. (9)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

LATTA — George William, 92, Billings. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Fri., June 9, at Huntley Cemetery. (9)

PICKETT, Jr. — John Stanley, 75, Billings. A celebration of life will be at a later date. (8)

BELMAREZ — Baldemas "Baby", 69, Billings. Memorial service 12:00 noon, Fri., June 9 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery. For full obit, please see smithfuneralchaples.com. (9)

FARNES — Ruth Ann 95 of Worden. Graveside service on July, 2023 at 10:30 at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, Montana. Full obit on Smith website. (9)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned