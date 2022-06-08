Obit Directory 060922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

HOWE - Shirley B., 91, of Billings, passed June 3. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (15)

LANE – Kenneth Russell, 87, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri., June 10, at First Baptist Church, Third Ave. No. & Division St. (10)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

DESPAIN - Don Gardner, 81, of Billings, passed May 23. Funeral Service Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln, Billings, MT. (10)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned