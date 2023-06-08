SMITH WEST CHAPEL

POPELKA — Ed, 83, Molt. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Wed., June 7 at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Sat., June 10, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave. (10)

LAHEY, Jr. — Michael Edward, 78, Billings. Private service. (9)

LATTA — George William, 92, Billings. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Fri., June 9, at Huntley Cemetery. (9)

BRAZER — GEORGE, 87, Billings. Graveside service on June 10, 11 A.M., located at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (10)

BELMAREZ — Baldemas "Baby", 69, Billings. Memorial service 12:00 noon, Fri., June 9 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery. For full obit, please see smithfuneralchaples.com. (9)

LOUCKS — Dale Willis, 77, Billings. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Sat., June 10 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (10)

LEBRUSKA — Stephen Mark, 62, Billings. Service at 11:00 a.m. on Fri., June 9 at Faith Chapel. (9)

FARNES — Ruth Ann, 95, of Worden. Graveside service on July 7, 2023, at 10:30 at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, Montana. Full obit on Smith website. (9)

