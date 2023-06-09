SMITH WEST CHAPEL
POPELKA – Ed, 83, Molt. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wed., June 7 at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Sat., June 10, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave. (10)
VENARD – Harold E. "Skip", 76, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tues., June 13 at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
AILEY – Ronald Joe, 57, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., June 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (11)
BRAZER – GEORGE, 87, Billings. Graveside service on June 10, 11 a.m., located at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (10)
LOUCKS – Dale Willis, 77, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., June 10 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (10)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
ADAMS - Travis Edward, 59, of Laurel. No services at this time. (10)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned