SMITH WEST CHAPEL
VENARD – Harold E. "Skip", 76, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tues., June 13 at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
AILEY – Ronald Joe, 57, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., June 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (11)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned