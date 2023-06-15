SMITH WEST CHAPEL
PUST — Lester A. 71 of Billings. Memorial service Jun 17 at 3:00 p.m. at Smith West Chapel with burial at Terrace Gardens and reception. Full obit on the website. (17)
JOHNSON — Eddy C., 87, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Sat. June 17, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (17)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HJELVIK — Donna Fay, 82, Myers, MT. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat., June 17 at Nye Community Church. (17)
MEZA — Margaret Nava, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., June 16, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Holt Cross Cemetery. (16)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned