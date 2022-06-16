Obit Directory 061722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
FELLER – Donna Caroline (Heckel), 89, Billings. Funeral service 10:00 a.m., Tues., June 21 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St. Interment at Custer National Cemetery. Visitation 12 – 6 p.m., Mon., June 20 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Casket closed at church. (17-21)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned