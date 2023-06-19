AHRENS – Susan, 70, of Billings. Viewing Wed., June 21, 11-12:30, LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr, with service to follow.
Burial 2 pm Yellowstone National Cemetery.
Visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary or leave condolences. (20)
