SMITH WEST CHAPEL
MICHALIES – John Paul, 65, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat., June 24, at Faith Chapel Broadwater Entrance. (24)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
MOATS – Vivian I., 90, Billings. Visitation 06/19, 9-5 at Smith Funeral Chapel 925 S 27th St. Graveside on 06/20 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (20)
DALKE – Elsie Louise, 93, Billings. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Fri., June 23, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (23)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned