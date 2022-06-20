Obit Directory 062122 Smith Funeral Chapel

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0
SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

FELLER – Donna Caroline (Heckel), 89, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Tues., June 21 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St. Interment at Custer National Cemetery. Visitation 12 – 6 p.m., Mon., June 20 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Casket closed at church. (17-21)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

GOLDY – Floyd B., 81 of Park City. Funeral at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel at 12 p.m. on Monday June 20th. 315 E 3rd Street Laurel. (18-20)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

