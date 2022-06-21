Obit Directory 062222 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MARTIN - Clarice "Bitsy" Davis, 77, of Billings. Memorial services will be held at Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings, MT.
Full obit online at www.cfgbillings.com. (24)
FUCHS - Christopher 42, of Billings.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. June 25, at 6326 Bear Paw Drive,At 2pm. forfull obituary -www.cfgbillings@qwestoffice.com. (22)
MUNSON – Helen (97), and Elmer of Billings.
Memorial Services will be held on Thurs. June 30, at St. Pius X at 11am.
Full obituary (for Helen) - www.cfgbillings@qwestoffice.com. (22)