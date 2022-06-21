 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 062222 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

  • 0
Obit Directory 062222 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MARTIN - Clarice "Bitsy" Davis, 77, of Billings. Memorial services will be held at Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings, MT.

Full obit online at www.cfgbillings.com. (24)

FUCHS - Christopher 42, of Billings.

Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. June 25, at 6326 Bear Paw Drive,At 2pm. forfull obituary -www.cfgbillings@qwestoffice.com. (22)

MUNSON – Helen (97), and Elmer of Billings.

Memorial Services will be held on Thurs. June 30, at St. Pius X at 11am.

Full obituary (for Helen) - www.cfgbillings@qwestoffice.com. (22)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News