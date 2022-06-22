Obit Directory 062322 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
KELLER - Joshua E., 33 of Billings, passed June 16, 2022. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2PM at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 East 3rd Street, Laurel, MT. (24)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned