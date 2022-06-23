Obit Directory 062422 Heights Family Funeral

GEORGE – Howard W., of Worden, died Nov. 12, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Mon., June 27, at Heights Family Funeral Home. For obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (24,26)
