SMITH WEST CHAPEL
MICHALIES – John Paul, 65, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat., June 24, at Faith Chapel Broadwater Entrance. (24)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
CHASE – Loran, 66, Billings. Service will be Sat. June 24 located at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel 925 S 27th St. at 1:00 P.M. Reception to follow service. (24)
AILEY – Ronald Joe, 57, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., June 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (24)
WILSON – Ruth Anne, 84, Billings. Graveside service pending. (25)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned