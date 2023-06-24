SLEHOFER – James "Jim" F., 78, Billings. Service will be graveside on July 3 at 11 a.m. located at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT. (25)

KAMMINGA, SR. - James passed away June 15. Funeral service to be held June 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. At Mayflower Church, Poly Drive and Rehberg. Please see Smith Funeral Chapel's website for obituary. (26)