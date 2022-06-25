Obit Directory 062622 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

JOHNSON - James H, 77, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Tues., July 5, at Smith West Chapel 304 34 St West Billings. (26)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

KUMPULA – Ronald Wayne, 62, Shepherd. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., June 28, at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Graveside service 3 p.m. at John Henry Cemetery, Northwest of Red Lodge. (25-28)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

MONTGOMERY - Gary C. 74 of Laurel. No services planned. (25-26)TESDAL - Judy K. 75 of Laurel. Services pending. (25-26)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

RANTA - Robert (Bob) E. 85 of Red Lodge. Memorial service to be held on Jun 27 at 2 p.m at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel. Reception to follow at the Elks Club. (25-26)

SMITH - Carolyn Flora, 70 of Bridger. No services planned locally. (25-26)

STRAW - Judith, 73 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (25-26)

KNUTSON - Shirley Ann 86 of Fromberg. Services planned at St Joseph Catholic Church on July 22 and 23 with interment at Rockvale cemetery. Reception to follow. Times to be determined. (25-26)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned