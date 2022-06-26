Obit Directory 062722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
KUMPULA – Ronald Wayne, 62, Shepherd. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Graveside service 3 p.m. at John Henry Cemetery, Northwest of Red Lodge. (25-28)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Servces Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned