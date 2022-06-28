Obit Directory 062922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
AABY – Frances, 96, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m., Wed., July 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. (28-7)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
WALTERS - Mackenzie L. 35, of Billings, passed June 24. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (28-2)
RONNING – Cecilia Ila, 86, Billings. No service planned. (29)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
DERUDDER - Frank 84 of Bridger. Funeral service on June 30 at 2 p.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church located at 404 S 3Rd St Bridger, MT. Burial at Bridger cemetery with military honors. Reception to follow burial. (28-30)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned