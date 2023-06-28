SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
ISOTALO, JR. — John E., 94, Billings. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Fri., June 30, a Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. A second graveside at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park, 1:00 p.m. Sat., July 1. (7/1)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
SHELDON — Truman L. 80. Celebration of life at Elks Lodge in Red Lodge starting at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30. (30)
MENNIE — Michael (Mick) Lee, 78 of Roscoe. No services. Family gathering at a later date. Full obit to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (30)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
JOHNSON — Terry Vincent, 88, Columbus. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Fri., June 30, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Columbus. (30)