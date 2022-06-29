Obit Directory 063022 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

AABY – Frances, 96, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m., Wed., July 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. (28-7)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

WALTERS - Mackenzie L. 35, of Billings, passed June 24. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (28-2)

RONNING – Cecilia Ila, 86, Billings. No service planned. (29)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

KUNDA - Mary Margaret 85. Rosary at 9 on Friday July 1 followed by mass at 10 at St Anthony's Church in Laurel. Interment at Laurel cemetery immediately following. Reception at the church after interment. (30)

SCHWINDT - Charles Joseph 67. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Friday, July 1 at noon with military honors. (30)

BESTROM - Leonard E, 94. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Friday, July 1 at 2 p.m. with military honors. (30)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

DERUDDER - Frank 84 of Bridger. Funeral service on June 30 at 2 p.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church located at 404 S 3rd St Bridger, MT. Burial at Bridger cemetery with military honors. Reception to follow burial. (28-30)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned