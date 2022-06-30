Obit Directory 070122 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

CHRISTIE – Robert (84), of Billings. Funeral Services July 1, at 1 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Billings, MT. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obituary go to: www.cfgbillings@qwestoffice.com. (7/1)
