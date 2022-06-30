Obit Directory 070122 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

AABY – Frances, 96, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m., Wed., July 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. (28-7)

HALL – Jewel, 73, Billings. Funeral service 3 p.m., Tues., July 5, at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place. Graveside service 11 a.m., Wed. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (7/1-6)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

WALTERS - Mackenzie L. 35, of Billings, passed June 24. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (28-2)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

WEATHERMON - Irvin James, 96, of Laurel, passed June 26. Visitation to be held on Tuesday, July 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E 3rd St. Mass to be held on Wednesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (7/6)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned