Obit Directory 070522 Smith Funeral Chapel

WEATHERMON - Irvin James, 96, of Laurel, passed June 26. Visitation to be held on Tuesday, July 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E 3rd St. Mass to be held on Wednesday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (7/6)