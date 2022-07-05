Obit Directory 070622 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
AABY – Frances, 96, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. (28-7)
HALL – Jewel, 73, Billings. Funeral service 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place. Graveside service 11 a.m., Wednesday at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (7/1-6)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
WEATHERMON - Irvin James, 96, of Laurel, passed June 26. Visitation to be held on Tuesday, July 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E 3rd St. Mass to be held on Wednesday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (7/6)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned