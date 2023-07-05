SMITH WEST CHAPEL

SANNES – Margaret Ann, 91, formerly of Billings. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Fri., July 7, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (7)

EDWARDS - Neil James, 61, Billings and Sheridan, WY. Memorial service 11AM Sat., July 8, at First Baptist Church, 3rd Ave N & Division St. in Billings." (8)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

WILSON – Ruth Anne, 84, Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed., July 5 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Fri., July 7, at Word of Life Church, 1737 King Ave. West. (7)

MILNE – Robert L., 90, Billings. Pending service early next week. (7)

KEHRWALD - Bernard, 87, Billings. Memorial service changed to 9:45am Fri. Juy 7 at St Bernard's. Committal to follow at Holy Cross. (7)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

DOVE - William "Bill" 84 of Laurel. Memorial service Saturday, 4:00 p.m. July 8 at Smith Laurel Chapel. (8)

BURRIS - William K. Jr. 97 of Red Lodge. Graveside with military honors Saturday, 10:00 a.m. July 8 at Rockvale cemetery. (8)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

RAVILL - Frank Floyd, 82, Columbus. Memorial Service 11AM Fri., July 7, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. (7)