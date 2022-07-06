Obit Directory 070722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
AABY – Frances, 96, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m., Wed., July 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. (28-7)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
BROWN - Julie S., 65, of Acton, visitation 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, service to follow at 11 a.m., all at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Broadmoor, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Burial at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (7)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned