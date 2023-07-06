SMITH WEST CHAPEL

SANNES – Margaret Ann, 91, formerly of Billings. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Fri., July 7, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (7)

WYLIE - Kaaren Ann. Memorial service on Friday July 7 at 11:00 at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd. (7)

EDWARDS - Neil James, 61, Billings and Sheridan, WY. Memorial service 11AM Sat., July 8, at First Baptist Church, 3rd Ave N & Division St. in Billings. (8)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

WILSON – Ruth Anne, 84, Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed., July 5 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Fri., July 7, at Word of Life Church, 1737 King Ave. West. (7)

MILNE – Robert L., 90, Billings. Visitation on July 11 from 12-7 PM at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. Service July 12 at 10:30 AM located at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 24th and Lewis. Burial will follow at Mountview Cemetery. Luncheon to take place after burial at church. (12)

KEHRWALD - Bernard, 87, Billings. Memorial service changed to 9:45am Fri. Juy 7 at St Bernard's. Committal to follow at Holy Cross. (7)

JEROMA - Waldemar "Walt," 89, Billings. Memorial service will take place at St John's Lutheran Church in Laurel, 417 W 9th St, Mon., July 10, at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Laurel City Cemetery. The full obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

DOVE - William "Bill" 84 of Laurel. Memorial service Saturday, 4:00 p.m. July 8 at Smith Laurel Chapel. (8)

BURRIS - William K. Jr. 97 of Red Lodge. Graveside with military honors Saturday, 10:00 a.m. July 8 at Rockvale cemetery. (8)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

RAVILL - Frank Floyd, 82, Columbus. Memorial Service 11AM Fri., July 7, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. (7)