SMITH WEST CHAPEL

EDWARDS - Neil James, 61, Billings and Sheridan, WY. Memorial service 11 AM Sat., July 8, at First Baptist Church, 3rd Ave N & Division St. in Billings. (8)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

MILNE – Robert L., 90, Billings. Visitation on July 11 from 12-7 PM at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. Service July 12 at 10:30 AM located at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 24th and Lewis. Burial will follow at Mountview Cemetery. Luncheon to take place after burial at church. (12)

JEROMA - Waldemar "Walt," 89, Billings. Memorial service will take place at St John's Lutheran Church in Laurel, 417 W 9th St, Mon., July 10, at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Laurel City Cemetery. The full obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

DOVE - William "Bill" 84 of Laurel. Memorial service Saturday, 4 p.m. July 8 at Smith Laurel Chapel. (8)

BURRIS - William K. Jr. 97 of Red Lodge. Graveside with military honors Saturday, 10 a.m. July 8 at Rockvale cemetery. (8)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858