MORSE – William “Bill”, 72, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sat., July 15, 10 am, St. Bernard Catholic Church, graveside 1p Sunset Cemetery. For full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (9)
