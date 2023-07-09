SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
MILNE – Robert L., 90, Billings. Visitation on July 11 from 12-7 PM at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. Service July 12 at 10:30 AM located at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 24th and Lewis. Burial will follow at Mountview Cemetery. Luncheon to take place after burial at church. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned