Obit Directory 071722 Smith Funeral Chapel

Obit Directory 071722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

STARR - Joan E. 88 of Billings. Graveside burial on July 18 at 1 p.m. at Laurel Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

MATHENY - John W. 67 of Bridger. No services planned. Private burial. (17)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

