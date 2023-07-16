NOBLE - Tamera "Tami," 63. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (18)
WAYLANDER - Joy S., 90. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, American Lutheran Church. (19)
JABLIN - Michael G., Sr., 86. Services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
