Obit Directory 071822 Michelotti-Sawyers

OLSON - Delores, 98. Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, Lillis Chapel at St. John's. Burial 2 p.m. Monday, Mountain View Cemetery, Livingston. (18)

STEVENSON - Mark E., 60. Services 4 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church. (20)

