Obit Directory 071922 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

WALLACE – Susan (71), of Billings. Passed away on Wed. July 13. No services are planned at this time. (20)

HILL – Robert (72) of Billings, MT passed away on May 21. Memorial will be held at DanWalt Gardens at 2 p.m. on Mon. July 25. For full obit. Go to Cfgbillings.com (20)

COUTURE – Howard (76) of Billings, MT passed away on July 14 Graveside Services will be held Fri. July, at 1 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, in Laurel. For obit. Go to cfgbillings.com (20)

THOMPSON – Loren (77), of Billings. Passed away on Wed. July 17. Memorial Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 218 N. 34th Billings at 1:30 p.m. July 20th. For full obit visit cfgbillings.com (20)