Obit Directory 071922 Michelotti-Sawyers

PETERSON - Donna, 90. Cremation. Memorial services are pending. (20)
LARSON - Lynette Marie, 64. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)
STEVENSON - Mark E., 60. Services 4 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church. (20)
