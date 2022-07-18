 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 071922 Michelotti-Sawyers

PETERSON - Donna, 90. Cremation. Memorial services are pending. (20)

LARSON - Lynette Marie, 64. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)

STEVENSON - Mark E., 60. Services 4 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church. (20)

