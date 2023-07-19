SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
BRADLEY- Bradley – Andrew Keil, 56, Laurel. Rosary 10:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Fri. July 21 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Laurel. Interment Laurel Cemetery. (21)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
LABRIE – Linda Mae (Holliday), 83, White Sulphur Springs and Absarokee. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Sat., July 22, at Mountainview Cemetery, Columbus. (22)