Obit Directory 072122 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
BRESTER - Ernest A. "Ernie", 66, of Billings, passed July 15. Visitation Friday, July, 22 from 5-7 and Funeral Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior, all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)
SCHNEIDER - Daniel Lee, 66, Billings. Gathering at a later date. (21)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
BENSON - Andrea Jo, 44, of Laurel, passed July 15. Funeral Service, Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at Laurel United Methodist Church. Burial in Park City Cemetery. (23)
BENTLEY - Susan "Sue", 71, of Laurel, passed July 15. Memorial Service to be held on Monday, July 25 at 3 p.m. at 1st Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th ST W., Billings, MT. (25)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned