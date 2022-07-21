Obit Directory 072222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

BRESTER - Ernest A. "Ernie", 66, of Billings, passed July 15. Visitation Friday, July, 22 from 5-7 and Funeral Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior, all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (23)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

BENSON - Andrea Jo, 44, of Laurel, passed July 15. Funeral Service, Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at Laurel United Methodist Church. Burial in Park City Cemetery. (23)

BENTLEY - Susan "Sue", 71, of Laurel, passed July 15. Memorial Service to be held on Monday, July 25 at 3 p.m. at 1st Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th ST W., Billings, MT. (25)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned