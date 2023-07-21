SMITH WEST CHAPEL
ESTES - Gail, 89 of Billings. Visitation on July 25 from 9-12 P.M. at Smith West Chapel. Service will be July 25 at 1 P.M. located at LifeWay Church of Billings 3100 Rimrock Rd. (25)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
JOHNSON - Lawrence, Jack, "Larry" , 72 of Broadview, MT. Memorial service 1 P.M. Saturday July 22, 2023, at Smith Funeral chapels, 925 S. 27th St. To see the full obituary, please visit smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
LABRIE – Linda Mae (Holliday), 83, White Sulphur Springs and Absarokee. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Sat., July 22, at Mountainview Cemetery, Columbus. (22)