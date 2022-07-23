 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 072422 Smith Funeral Chapel

  • 0
SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

BENTLEY - Susan "Sue", 71, of Laurel, passed July 15, 2022. Memorial Service to be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. at 1st Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. W., Billings, MT. (25)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

RIVERS - Charles William (Bill) 85 of Fromberg. Memorial Service on July 30 at 10 a.m. at Smith Olcott, Red Lodge. Interment at Red Lodge Cemetery with reception to follow back at the funeral home. Full obit will be available on website. (26)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

