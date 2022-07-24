Obit Directory 072522 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
BENTLEY - Susan "Sue", 71, of Laurel, passed July 15, 2022. Memorial Service to be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 3PM at 1st Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th ST W., Billings, MT. (25)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
RIVERS - Charles William (Bill) 85 of Fromberg. Memorial Service on July 30 at 10 a.m. at Smith Olcott, Red Lodge. Interment at Red Lodge Cemetery with reception to follow back at the funeral home. Full obit will be available on website. (26)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned