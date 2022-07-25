Obit Directory 072522 Smith Funeral Chapel

URIBE - Albert Matteo, 76 of Laurel. Memorial service Friday at noon at Smith Chapel in Laurel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with military honors. (28)

RIVERS - Charles William (Bill) 85 of Fromberg. Memorial Service on July 30 at 10 a.m. at Smith Olcott, Red Lodge. Interment at Red Lodge Cemetery with reception to follow back at the funeral home. Full obit will be available on website. (26)