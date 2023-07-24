SMITH WEST CHAPEL
ESTES - Gail, 89 of Billings. Visitation on July 25 from 9-12 P.M. at Smith West Chapel. Service will be July 25 at 1 P.M. located at LifeWay Church of Billings 3100 Rimrock Rd. (25)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
BLACK - Elaine Susan, 70, Billings. Memorial service will be held 1P.M., Mon., 7/31, at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Dr, Billings. For the full obituary, please visit smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned