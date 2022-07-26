Obit Directory 07272 Michelotti-Sawyers

WALLER - Joseph Daniel, 29. Celebration of Life, 12-2 p.m., Saturday, Yellowstone Country Club. (28)
CASEY - Peggy, 94. Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by Rosary Service at 6 p.m., both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (29)
FICEK - Rollin, 59. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (29)
DUNAGAN - Corky, 77. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (30)
PUTMAN - Theresa M., 57. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (1)