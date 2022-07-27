 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 072822 Smith Funeral Chapel

Obit Directory 072822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

BROWN – Camden Boyce, 13 months. Celebration of Life Thurs., July 28, at 10 a.m., at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. (28)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

URIBE - Albert Matteo, 76 of Laurel. Memorial service Friday at noon at Smith Chapel in Laurel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with military honors. (28)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

THOMPSON - Vester Jay III, 65 of FairHope AL Private family memorial. (29)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

