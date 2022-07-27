Obit Directory 072822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
BROWN – Camden Boyce, 13 months. Celebration of Life Thurs., July 28, at 10 a.m., at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. (28)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
URIBE - Albert Matteo, 76 of Laurel. Memorial service Friday at noon at Smith Chapel in Laurel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery with military honors. (28)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
THOMPSON - Vester Jay III, 65 of FairHope AL Private family memorial. (29)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned