Obit Directory 07292 Michelotti-Sawyers

WALLER - Joseph Daniel, 29. Celebration of Life, 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Yellowstone Country Club. (28)
VANNOY - Phyllis, 90. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers, burial 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)
CASEY - Peggy, 94. Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by Rosary Service at 6 p.m., both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (29)
FICEK - Rollin, 59. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (29)
KERCHER - Renae D., 89. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Graveside, 9 a.m. Monday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (29)
DUNAGAN - Corky, 77. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (30)
PUTMAN - Theresa M., 57. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (1)