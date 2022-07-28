Obit Directory 072922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
BRANSTETTER - Shirley A. 79 of Billings. Memorial service on Friday, July 29 2:30 p.m. at East Gate Wesleyan Church, 625 Mattson Ln BILLINGS, MT 59105 (29)
WAGNER – Robert P. of American Fork Utah formerly of Billings. Funeral Saturday July 30, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2929 Belvedere Drive, BILLINGS, MT 59102. (29)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
THOMPSON - Vester Jay III, 65 of FairHope AL Private family memorial. (29)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned