Obit Directory 073022 Smith Funeral Chapel

  • 0
SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

REICHERT - Fred & Agnes, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Vigil service 6 p.m., Mon., August 15 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (31)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

LURZ - Aaron Frederick 34 of Billings. Memorial Service with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday August 1. (31)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

