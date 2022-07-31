Obit Directory 080122 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FARLAND – Bonnie (81), of Billings.
Passed away on Thursday, July 28.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, at 11 a.m. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings, Montana.
For Full obit. go tocfgbillings.com. (1)
