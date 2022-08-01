Obit Directory 080222 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PITCHFORD – James (80), of Billings, Montana, passed away on Friday, July 29. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, August 4, at 11 a.m. at the Joliet Community Center, Joliet, Montana. For Full obit go tocfgbillings.com.
