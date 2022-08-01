 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 080222 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

  • 0
Obit Directory 080222 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PITCHFORD – James (80), of Billings, Montana, passed away on Friday, July 29. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, August 4, at 11 a.m. at the Joliet Community Center, Joliet, Montana. For Full obit go tocfgbillings.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News